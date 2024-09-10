Shrews bounce right back with a champions’ season

Having clinched promotion alongside nearest challengers Harborne last weekend, Lewis Evans’ team now know their immediate return to the top flight will be accompanied by the Division Two trophy following a thrilling 12-run home win over Coventry & NW.

In-form openers Peter Clark (58) and George Hargrave (63) added 121 before Will Parton (30) and Rhodri Evans (52) boosted the new Division Two champions to 268-9 from 45 overs.

Sameer Vohra’s superb season continued with 4-34 for Coventry, whose batters then had a really good go at chasing a revised 256 from 40 overs.

Will Iles made 46 from the top of the order and Vohra thrashed 40 from 20 balls in the closing stages, but it was a sublime 91-ball 102 from veteran skipper Vik Sodhi that kept Cov in the hunt until the final over.

Shrewsbury’s title was sealed when Harborne’s home game against Dorridge ended in an abandonment.

Tamworth’s hot streak continued with a 54-run DLS win at Bridgnorth that lifts them to third place in the table.

After opener Jacob Flower made 60, in-form pair Jason Jakeman (53no from 43 balls) and Ed Smith (52no from 38 balls) took the visitors to a useful 220-5 from 32 overs.

Chasing 195 from 27 overs, Bridgnorth then reached 140 all out with Suraj Chauhan claiming 3-15.

Shifnal, who are level on points with Tamworth, are the other contenders for third place after their trip to Leamington failed to produce any play.

It has been a tough year for the Shropshire sides in the Birmingham league with Wellington and Bridgnorth both already relegated.

So Wellington’s clash against Old Hill was a dead rubber that Old Hill managed to win by three wickets.

Wellington were bowled out for a 138 as Ryan Derrick took three wickets for the hosts with none of Wellington’s batters managing to pass 30.

Although Matt Simmonds claimed 3-18, the home response was given good impetus by Waqas Ahmed’s 48 and Old Hill duly completed a successful run chase in the 32nd over.

Worfield have had a successful season managing to avoid becoming embroiled in a relegation battle.

They beat Kidderminster, also by a three-wicket margin.

The visitors had set Worfield 178 to win after crawling to 177-9 from 47 overs.

Basit Zaman’s 29-ball 48 got them off to a flyer in the chase and despite losing wickets regularly they needed skipper Joe Arnold (23 off 50 balls) to guide them over the line in the 37th over.