First pro deal for cricketer Jack Home

The 19-year-old, who has just left Shrewsbury School and plays his club cricket at Shifnal, has signed a three-year deal with the Pears taking him through to 2027.

Home has taken 16 wickets in five games after bursting on to the scene earlier this summer – his best is 6-51 taken against Derbyshire – and he is over the moon to sign his contract.

He said: “I couldn’t be any more pleased. I’ve been at Worcestershire since I was seven or eight and have been through all the age groups, all the pathways, sub academy and academy.

“When you start the journey and are on the Academy, and you see your contemporaries like Rehaan (Edavalath), Henry (Cullen) and Olly (Cox) getting contracts, that is the thing you strive for.

“To be given the opportunity to play for this club and to sign a three-year contract is a dream come true, and it didn’t take much time to say yes.

Home admitted: “It’s been a pretty miraculous rise. I know I’m not the finished article but I’m very happy with how I performed, with the rewards I’ve been given and how it has all panned out. It couldn’t have gone any better.

“I knew I would be playing every other game in that competition (Metro Bank One Day Cup) after speaking with Richo (Alan Richardson) at the start.

“The expectation was to help the team win a couple of games and try my best, and I thought I would be a bit of a backup who would try and chip in a bit.

“The way I performed, I couldn’t have been more pleased, helping the team to some big wins against some big counties.

“When you are younger, seeing these players on TV and then playing against them and sometimes getting them out is a very nice feeling.”