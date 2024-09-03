Shrewsbury edging closer to Division Two trophy

Salop saw off lowly Dorridge by three wickets at London Road to continue the winning feeling after confirmation of promotion to the top flight was confirmed over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The visitors were reduced to 176 all out in the 40th over, mainly thanks to the bowling of economical Will Jenkins (3-13) and skipper Lewis Evans (3-55).

Ashish Chakrapani (59) offered some Dorridge resistance before he fell to Evans.

Shrewsbury had opener Peter Clark make 35 before Rhodri Evans chipped in with 40 but the hosts were made to work hard for the win, which came in the 39th over as wicketkeeper Matt Swift and Evans saw them over the line.

Second-placed Harborne sealed promotion over the weekend and trail Shrewsbury at the summit by 13 points.

Shrewsbury welcome Coventry & North Warwickshire on Saturday for their penultimate clash.

Basement boys Bridgnorth had their relegation confirmed the previous weekend and now know they will be joined by county neighbours Wellington, whose return to the Birmingham League will not extend beyond one season.

Wellington were convincingly beaten on the road at fourth-placed Tamworth.

The visitors’ bowlers were powerless to deal with Tamworth’s top order. After opener Callum Render fell for 47, batters at two to five all struck runs in the 60s to build a big haul of 310-3 from their 50 overs.

Wellington faced a tall order and after losing captain Daniel Vaughan (33) and Freddie Timmis (18) there was little support and the Telford side fell 131 all out, 179 runs short. Spinner Jason Jakeman ripped through the order with a fifer (5-35).

Third-placed Shifnal’s mathematical hopes of sneaking a promotion spot are over despite a thumping Shropshire derby victory on the road.

Shropshire duo Charlie Home, who scored an unbeaten 100, and 63no from Andre Bradford combined for a third-wicket stand of 166 to race to an eight-wicket win away at already-relegated Bridgnorth in 36 overs.

Bridgnorth had earlier made 256 (Zakariah Abbas 76, Raja Ateeq 42) as Ben Roberts snared 5-44.

Harvey Sage made 63 as Worfield were bowled out for 146 by visiting Leamington, who then eased home by six wickets.