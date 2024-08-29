Bridgnorth back in county league

A six-wicket defeat to Kidderminster sealed their fate on August Bank Holiday Monday as opening bowler Ben Jones (7-64) proved too hot for the long-time strugglers to handle.

Jaspreet Singh (51) battled hard from the middle-order to set Kiddy 184, but his team’s concession of 65 extras then did nothing to help their cause as Harry Sockett (36no) and Mateen Khan (35no) took the hosts home in the 40th over.

That means Bridgnorth will be playing County League cricket for the first time since they won promotion in 2002, when they just edged out Whitchurch to the title.

Bridgnorth had delayed their inevitable relegation by claiming their third win of the season on Saturday – a 37-run success at Dorridge.

In a contest reduced to 22 overs, wicketkeeper Raja Ateeq made a useful 55 to steer the visitors to 166-9 before Sam Whitney (4-27) and Muhammed Khan (3-23) contained the home response to 124 all out.