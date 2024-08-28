Former Shropshire student Issy Wong left out of T20 World Cup

Seamer Wong, a former Shrewsbury School pupil, was left out as England instead opted for a spin-heavy attack for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates in October.

Conditions are likely to be spin-friendly at both venues in Dubai and Sharjah after the competition was moved from Bangladesh because of safety and security concerns.

Wong and fellow World Cup absentee Tammy Beaumont have been included in the England squad for three one-day internationals against Ireland in Belfast from September 7-11, while they are joined by Gaur in a T20 group for two games in Dublin on September 14 and 15.