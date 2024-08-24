Barnard five-for puts Warwickshire into the driving seat

After Warwickshire, still looking for their first championship win of the season, extended their first innings to 337, Barnard took five for 54 as the visitors were bowled out for 239.

Michael Burgess (69), Jake Bethell (64) and some aggressive tail-wagging gave the home side a solid total against an attack led by Josh Davey (four for 80) and Craig Overton (four for 88).

Somerset then lurched to nought for two and 65 for five against Barnard and Chris Rushworth (three for 42) before partially recovering through Kasey Aldridge’s elegant 84, supported by James Rew (49) and Tom Lammonby (44).

Warwickshire closed on 27 for one second time round and will be hoping the forecast third-day rain stays away to allow them to try to press home their advantage.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire club captain Brett D’Oliveira made a triumphant return after injury as his side strengthened their grip on the Division One bottom-two encounter with Kent at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

D’Oliveira struck 97 off 90 balls and his positive approach enabled Worcestershire to seize the momentum and establish a first innings advantage of 276.

Tawanda Muyeye struck an unbeaten 80 in reply for Kent to leave them 172 in arrears.