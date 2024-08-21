Shropshire loss sees them miss out on promotion

Shropshire had gone into the final game at the top of the table, with Herefordshire second, but the home side’s four-wicket win at Eastnor Cricket Club yesterday saw them leapfrog their rivals into top spot and snatch promotion.

The visitors went into the final day on 179 for one, with opener Peter Clark and Tom Fell well set on 73 and 85 respectively overnight.

Clark was first to go on the final morning, caught out on 94 but it was Fell who pushed on to give Shropshire a scent of a possible victory.

The former Worcerstershire batter was eventually dismissed for 154 from 234 balls. Unfortunately for Shropshire, however, no-one was able to stick around with him after skipper Charlie Home was given out lbw for 30.

They were eventually bowled out for 369, leaving Herefordshire a run chase to reach their target of 132 to win.

The home side set about their task with gusto with skipper Matt Pardoe opening the batting and setting the tone with 53 from 34 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Herefordshire did have the odd wobble, being reduced to 95 for five at one point.

And though Shropshire bowlers Joe Stanley and Ben Roberts ended with three wickets apiece, Herefordshire reached their targets with four wickets to spare.