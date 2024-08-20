Wellington slide towards relegation after latest loss

The Shropshire side are now 30 points adrift of 10th-placed Leamington.

After winning the toss and batting first at Chester Road only one Wellington batter failed to make it to double figures - but of the nine batters who did Dinesh Perera - batting at number 10 - ended up with the highest scorer with a run-a-ball 34.

Meaning they trudged to 210-8 from their allocation of overs.

Dan Lategan then made 83 for Kiddy, but the visitors’ attack chipped away, and the home side were eventually indebted to Nathan Jukes whose breezy 37no saw them to a three-wicket win with an over remaining.

Bridgnorth’s situation – 61 points from safety at the foot of the table - now appears hopeless after they were bundled out for 70 in just 14.2 overs in response to Leamington Spa’s substantial 326-6.

A 209-run fourth-wicket stand between Shane Dowrich (106) and George Maddy (118) provided substance to Leamington’s batting efforts and Maddy went on to claim four catches behind the stumps as Warwickshire’s Craig Miles tore through the home batting to finish with 6-32.

Shrewsbury remain just five points behind the pacesetters Harborne after they claimed a three-run win from an amazing game against Old Hill.

Six visiting batters passed 20 but it was Llyr Thomas (72) and Dan Humes (64 from 43 balls) who went on and as a result, the Black Country outfit were left to chase a substantial 300 to win which they got close to but could not get over the line in the final over.

Harborne remain at the top of the table following a 33-run home win over Worfield which seemed extremely unlikely when they were bowled out for 144 at usually batting-friendly Old Church Road.

Tejas Wagle top-scored for the hosts with 69 but it was Worfield’s Hanro Swanepoel who caught the eye before the break by claiming 5-20.

When the response reached 106-5 the visitors must have fancied their chances before their last five wickets fell for five runs in 20 deliveries to leave them 111 all out. George Land and Ollie Davidson shared six wickets for Tom Arnold’s league leaders.

Ethan Jamieson’s 91 plus an unbeaten 78 from Andre Bradford and Theo Wylie’s 58 steered Shifnal to an excellent six-wicket win at Coventry & North Warwickshire.

Chasing 273 the visitors raced home with 15 balls remaining to tighten their grip on third place in the table. Coventry opener Will Iles had previously dominated the first innings by making 127 from 149 balls.