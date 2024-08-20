Shropshire’s batters dig in to mount fightback

Having been bowled out for 178 on day one – having at one stage been 74-7 – Shropshire went into day two 37 runs behind with Herefordshire resuming on 215-5.

And the hosts pressed home their advantage yesterday morning as batters Nick Hammond (87no) and Luke Tulacz (88no) saw them to an imposing total of 416 for six from their 90 overs, a lead of 238 runs.

When Shropshire opener George Hargrave (18 from 54 balls) was dismissed leg before with the score on 23, there were fears the visitors could struggle.

However, Shropshire were dug out of a hole by Peter Clark, batting at the top of the order in place of the unavailable Ollie Westbury, who was 73 not out at the close of play from 178 balls.

That knock included seven fours and two sixes.

He was more than ably backed up by Tom Fell, who showed his class with 10 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 85 from 129 balls at the end of play.

That saw Shropshire to 179 for one at the close, a deficit of 59 runs.

With plenty of batting to come, Shropshire go into the final day looking to bat time with a draw looking the likely outcome.

Play gets under way at 10.30am.