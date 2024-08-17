Gregory returns for Shropshire title decider

The experienced former Bridgnorth batter, who now plays his club cricket for Halesowen, replaces the unavailable Ollie Westbury as Shropshire’s only change from the side which beat Wales by 149 runs earlier this week.

“It will be very nice to have Simon back in the team,” said Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket. “He’s been doing well for Halesowen and got a hundred for them in the Birmingham League a couple of weeks ago.

“He will probably come in at number six, with Peter Clark moving up to open with George Hargrave, as they do together for Shrewsbury.”

Gregory’s last Shropshire appearance came against Devon at Sidmouth in August 2021, a match the county won by three wickets.

Shropshire are nine points above second-placed Herefordshire at the top of the table going into the final three-day fixture of the season for both sides after winning their last two Championship matches.

Wales, who host Wiltshire in their final game, are 16 points behind Shropshire in third and still have a mathematical chance of winning the division, but Shropshire, led by captain Charlie Home, and Herefordshire are in the strongest position.

“Everybody knows what they’ve got to do and it keeps the season very much bubbling, which is good,” said Ed Home.

This will be the fourth meeting of the season between Shropshire and Herefordshire.

Both teams enjoyed a win apiece when they met twice in the group stages of the NCCA Twenty20 Cup at Oswestry in May, with Shropshire then emerging winners by 21 runs in a NCCA Trophy group game at Whitchurch in June.

Home added: “There’s a lot of friends on both sides, so we’re looking forward to going to Eastnor.

“It should be a great game of cricket as long as the weather stays fair.”

Shropshire: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Peter Clark (Shrewsbury), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Andre Bradford (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Simon Gregory (Halesowen), Ollie Currill (Knowle & Dorridge), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton).