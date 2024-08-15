Ben Roberts earns a salute for his match-winning spell

A stunning six-wicket haul from the Shifnal paceman Roberts helped Shropshire make it back-to-back wins in Western Division Two by beating Wales by 149 runs in their top-of-the-table clash at Bridgnorth.

Set a victory target of 352, Wales were going along well at 76-1 at lunch on the third and final day.

But then the wickets started to fall, six of them taken by Roberts against his former National Counties club, as the visitors were bowled out for 202 from the final ball of the 72nd over.

The result means Shropshire are nine points clear at the top of the table and sets up an exciting final three-day clash against second-placed Herefordshire, 10-wicket winners over Dorset in the latest round of matches, at Eastnor, starting on Sunday, when the title – and promotion – will be decided.

“I’m very pleased for Ben,” said Home.. “He batted well in the morning too, so he had a very memorable day. He can sometimes be guilty of being overly tough on himself, so it’s very nice that the spotlight’s on him and he should enjoy the plaudits as he works hard at his game and never gives less than his best.

“Numerous individuals have stepped up during the season and put in high-class performances. As a team you are getting things right when it’s happening on a fairly regular basis.”

Roberts ended with an excellent return of 6-43 from 17 lively overs, his best figures for Shropshire.

Tom Fell had led the way for Shropshire as they were bowled out for 206 on the opening day by hitting his fourth century for the county since joining the club at the start of last season.

“That was a match-defining innings really from Tom,” said Home. “Making 117 out of 206.

“We didn’t know if 206 was going to be a competitive score or not.

“Once we were able to secure a first innings lead, it set the context of what was potentially a good total and over the three days the wicket got better and better. To do what the players did on the last day was impressive.”