Roberts fires Shropshire into top spot

The Shifnal paceman claimed six wickets for 43 runs on the final day at Bridgnorth as the hosts overcame some late afternoon resistance from their visitors to win by 149 runs.

Shropshire had earlier taken their overnight score of 271-8, which had included half-centuries for Andre Bradford and Oliver Currill, to 324-9 declared from 95 overs.

Wicketkeeper Ben Lees fell for 45 after 12 runs had been added in the morning before Sam Ellis (14 not out) and Roberts (26 not out) shared a useful 41-run stand.

Shropshire's declaration left Wales, who had been bowled out for 179 in their first innings, chasing 352 for victory.

And the visitors made a solid start with Callum Nicholls and Harry Friend sharing a 54-run opening stand.

It was Roberts who broke the partnership when he had Friend caught by Tom Fell for 23.

Nicholls and Steffan Roberts then advanced the score to 90 before Roberts left a ball from Oliver Currill that moved late and clipped his off stump.

Nicholls soon followed when he was caught by Sam Ellis off the bowling of Peter Clarke for 51.

That left Wales on 92-3 and Shropshire then turned the screw as they claimed six more wickets for the addition of 41 runs.

Robert was the chief destroyer as struck four times, with Currill and John Stanley picking up a wicket apiece.

But with the job almost done, Shropshire were held up by last pair William Moore and Romano Franco.

They put on a defiant half-century stand before Roberts, fittingly, had the final say by removing Moore with the score on 202, with the help of a catch from Stanley. Franco was left unbeaten on 50.

The win pushed Shropshire top of the standings, nine points above Herefordshire, who they face in their final game at Eastnor starting on Sunday.