Beattie plays a key role to help secure crucial victory for Shrewsbury

They claimed a 17-run success at home to relegation rivals Oswestry – a win that lifted them above their visitors and out of the Premier Division drop zone.

After being put into bat, solid contributions all down the order, led by Daniel Walker (50) and Zane Beattie (49) saw Shrewsbury make 260-9 from their 50 overs. Shakkae Marshall picked up 4-34.

In reply, Oswestry advanced promisingly to 148-2 thanks to Matty Richards (49) and Ruchira Bandarage (43).

But Beattie then turned the game the hosts way with a match-winning spell of 5-45. And despite 49 from Marshall, Oswestry were restricted to 243-8.

The win took Shrewsbury nine points clear of the relegation zone, level on points with Frankton who lost by 90 runs at Ludlow.

Opener Luke Miles was the star man for the home side as he scored a superb 121 out of their total of 229. Sam Edwards provided support with 51, while Stuart Lammie took 5-28 and Richard Parry-Jones 4-46.

Joe Williams and Louis Watkins then joined forces to secure victory for the home side with figures of 4-21 and 4-40 respectively.

St Georges remain bottom of the standings following a 72-run loss at Madeley.

Batting first, a hard-hitting 60 from 33 balls from Shahzaib Shahzaib plus half-centuries from Salim Ahmed (54) and Andrew Lloyd (55) saw Madeley to 239-9.

St Georges slipped to 62-5 in reply and despite some resistance from Muhammad Raheel Khattak (53) they were dismissed for 167. Mithun Jayawickrema took the bowling honours with 4-11 from 7.2 overs.

At the other end of the table, title rivals Quatt and Whitchurch both won.

Leaders Quatt triumphed by 50 runs in a low-scoring affair at home to Shelton.

Oliver Plank top scored with 48 as Quatt were bowled out for 143, with Simon Jones (3-35) and Jack Morris (3-26) impressing with the ball.

But they defended that total comfortably thanks to fine spells from Gareth Jones (5-30) and skipper Jed Edwards (5-20). Antonio Morris (47) was the only visiting batter to pass 20.

Whitchurch recorded a comfortable eight-wicket success on the road at Allscott Heath.

Opener Maisam Hasnain Jaffri made a fine unbeaten 107 as the visitors chased down Allscott’s 161 inside 27 overs.

Kuldeep Devatwal had earlier top scored with 47 for the home side, while Dan Bowen bagged 4-19.

With six games remaining Quatt hold a seven-point advantage over Whitchurch, with the sides due to go head-to-head on Saturday, August 31.

Third-placed Wem are 56 points behind Whitchurch following a three-wicket defeat at Sentinel.

Chris Peel Jr, with a superb 110, and opener Harry Chandler (55) had taken Wem to 170-1. But they then suffered a collapse that saw them bowled out for 237 in the 38th over.

Oliver Wilson and Rico Fourie did the damage with 4-46 and 4-48 respectively.

Ed Ashlin (60 not out), Jacob Binnersley (51), Tom Griffiths (43) and Connor Cheshire (42) saw Sentinel home in the 49th over.