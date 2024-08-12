Staffordshire looking to cut deficit on second day

Suffolk won the toss and elected to bat as George Rhodes hit an impressive 70 runs for the visitors.

Josh Cantrell struck a strong 59-ball 51, Darren Ironside and Thomas Harper contributed 41 and 28 runs respectively, before Suffolk were eventually bowled out for 277 after 76.3 overs.

Tom Brett took four wickets for Staffordshire, while Liam Hurt took a further three.

Once Staffordshire came on to bat, James Kettleborough totted up just 17 runs before Rajan Singh took Suffolk’s only wicket of the day, during their 28 overs before the close.

At the close,Matthew Morris was on 32 and Tom Moulton added 24 to the scoreboard as Staffs finished the day 79 for one.

As it stands, Staffordshire sit fourth-place on 20 points in the NCCA Eastern Division One after two matches – one place and two points behind opponents Suffolk.

Lincolnshire lead the way with 34 points having played a match more than both Staffordshire and Suffolk.