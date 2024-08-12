Rapids stay on course to reach knockout stages

An excellent all-round performance with ball and then bat secured a fifth win in seven games for the second placed Rapids.

It keeps them on course to clinch the top three spot needed to go through to the next stage of the 50 over tournament.

Victory also maintained the Rapids 100 per cent home record in the competition after previous victories over Middlesex, Durham and Kent.

With eight senior players side-lined through injury, Worcestershire’s inexperienced and young attack again performed admirably to dismiss Hampshire for 164 in 47.4 overs.

Academy player Jack Home, of Shifnal and Shropshire, continued his impressive form since his promotion with the 18-year-old taking another three wickets to take his tally to 15 in four One Day Cup games with some more pacey and threatening bowling.

Worcestershire spinner Fateh Singh said: “As a spinner, it is never easy bowling but if you can on at it’s 70-5 and two batters are under pressure, then you love it.

“Jack (Home) was bowling and myself and Libbs were at mid on-mid off and we said ‘he just creates chances, doesn’t he?’.

“It’s a happy knack.

“It’s just good for me playing cricket, and even better if you do well and get a few wickets, it’s a nice feeling.”

-