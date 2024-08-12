Late wickets give Shropshire the edge

Shropshire opener Ollie Westbury was caught behind from the first ball – a delivery from Richard Edwards which lifted viciously, leaving him with little option but to fend off in front of his grill.

Westbury, who had scored 161 for Shropshire in their previous game, saw the ball balloon into the leg side and was collected thanks to a diving catch by Wales wicketkeeper Cameron Herring.

Shropshire recovered to 82/1 when fellow opener George Hargrave was caught and bowled by Tim Moses for 30. However, Tom Fell steadied the ship at Bridgnorth, with 117 from 165 balls. Only Peter Clark (17) made doubled figures after that for the home side as they were bowled out for 206 from 58.2 overs. However, Shropshire’s bowlers came to the rescue late on grabbing five wickets to reduce the visitors to 119 for five at the close, with Oliver Currill taking two and Sam Ellis, Joe Stanley and Ben Roberts taking one apiece.

Day two gets under way at 11am today.