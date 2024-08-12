Bears lose their 100 per cent record in cup

The win was set up by George Hill’s six for 28, the seventh-best List A figures for Yorkshire, which restricted the home side to 242 for nine. Only Rob Yates (72, 107 balls) ventured beyond the cameo stage as Warwickshire came in around 40 under par.

Yorkshire then reached 246 for four with 33 balls remaining after Harry Duke launched their reply with a vibrant 60 (51 balls) and the chase was seen to a comfortable conclusion by William Luxton (a maiden List century, 105 not out, 121) and Matthew Revis (51 not out, 65). It was a highly impressive chase in light of the loss of their two leading run-scorers in this year’s tournament – captain Shan Masood (international duty) and James Wharton (ankle injury).

Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen said: “We are still very well-placed in the group but it is always disappointing to lose. It would have been nice to keep up the momentum but you are not going to go through a campaign very often winning every game.”