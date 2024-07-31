Staffs are frustrated by Lincolnshire

Staffs had set their hosts 294 to win and took their first wicket of Lincolnshire’s second innings with just their fifth delivery.

However, Lincolnshire dug in at Cleethorpes, with Nic Keast (67) and Ben Wright (20) putting on 78 for the second wicket, despite Tom Brett’s 5-48.

Lincs’ charge for victory slowed with a flurry of wickets through the middle of the innings to put Staffs in prime position.

However, an unbroken ninth-wicket stand between Tom Keast (67no) and Thomas Currie (20no) saw them cling on for a draw and 11 points awarded to each side.

Michael Hill’s unbeaten 166 underpinned Staffs’ first innings score of 386-7 – supported by Sam Atkinson (86) and Callum Hawkins (60).

Lincs just surpassed that with their first innings score of 389-8, with Jordan Cook scoring 166no, Tom Keast adding 77 and Ben Wright hitting 58. Rory Haydon took 3-66. Reece Evitts hit 172 in Staffs’ second innings of 296 all out, backed up by Haydon (56no).