No change at top as Quatt triumph

They ensured their was no shock result as they beat bottom-of-the-table Shrewsbury seconds by seven wickets.

Zane Beattie made 67 as Shrewsbury fell for 184 – Jed Edwards picking up 3-37. Openers Luke Daly (75) and Oliver Plank (57) then set the hosts on their way to victory.

The win means Quatt are still 21 points of clear of Whitchurch, who beat Madeley by four wickets.

Mithun Jayawickrema (49) and Oli Davis (45) helped Madeley to 190 as Shabbir Khan (3-17) and Daniel Bowen (3-41) shone with the ball. Saad Wasim (40), Shafiq Ahmed (38 not out) and 45 extras saw Whitchurch reach their target in the 49th over.

A stunning spell from Muhammad Irfan fired Wem to victory at Allscott Heath.

Ifran took 5-8 from 6.4 overs as Allscott were shot out for 85 in pursuit of Wem’s 149, of which Josh Gough contributed 44 while Calum Starling and Josh Allen took three wickets each.

Ludlow were the day’s biggest scorers as they piled up 315-6 at home to Shelton.

Skipper Jason Oakes topped the run charts with 95, while Sam Roberts smacked six sixes and three fours on his way to 69 not out from 39 balls, Will Sparrow hit 53 and opener Luke Miles made 49. Louis Watkins took 4-42 as Shelton were bowled out for 160 – Antonio Morris made 49 and Saleh Ahmed 48.

St Georges boosted their survival hopes with a two-wicket triumph at home to Frankton.

George Dickin (75) and Ryan Kruger (61) were in the runs as Frankton posted 233-9. Michael Myatt took 3-48.

Half-centuries from Sam Morgan and Faizan Khan helped see St Georges home in the 49th over. The win lifted St Georges seven points clear of the drop zone.

Opening bowlers Jonathan Evans and Oliver Wilson combined to fire Sentinel to victory against visiting Oswestry.

Evans took 4-48 and Wilson 4-38 as Oswestry were rolled over for 114. An unbeaten 69 from Rico Fourie then eased the home side to a resounding nine-wicket win inside 19 overs. The defeat saw Oswestry slip into the bottom two.