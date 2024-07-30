Shrewsbury are back on top of the league

The London Road outfit proved far too strong for Shropshire rivals Bridgnorth as they powered their way to a 10-wicket success.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bridgnorth progressed nicely to 94-1 with opener Rahul Kaushal (72) leading the way.

But the visitors were then ripped apart by Peter Clark, who picked up 6-28 from 11.4 overs in a devastating spell to help dismiss Bridgnorth for 153.

Clark then completed a man-of-the-match display with an explosive unbeaten 49-ball 82 that included four sixes and nine fours. Fellow opener George Hargrave struck 71 not out from 56 balls as the hosts cantered to victory inside 18 overs.

The result left Bridgnorth 52 points adrift of safety but saw Shrewsbury move back above Harborne, who they face on Saturday, after collecting 24 points.

Harborne warmed up for that clash with an eight-wicket triumph away to third-placed Shifnal.

Jack Edwards top scored with 72 as Shifnal recovered from 26-2 to 202-6, but Edwards’ dismissal kick-started a collapse that saw then all out for 207.

Swapnil Gugale’s brilliant unbeaten 129 ensured Harborne cruised home in the 41st over.

Wellington still occupy one of the relegation spots following a 69-run defeat at mid-table Dorridge.

Spinner Dan Lloyd took 5-81 for the visitors but was unable to prevent the home side posting a useful 217-9 on the back of Daniyal Khan’s 75.

Wellington then found Dorridge pro Kalana Perera (5-35) too hot to handle as they were bowled out for 148 in the 42nd over. Freddie Timmis made 56 and Will Lewin 44.

Worfield slipped to a six-wicket defeat at home to Tamworth.

Basit Zaman made 47 for the hosts but was short on support from his fellow batters as Worfield were dismissed for 140. Jacob Flower took 5-25.

In reply, spinner Matthew Rees bagged 3-30 but Ed Smith’s aggressive unbeaten 57 saw the visitors home in the 31st over.