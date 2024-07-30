Ollie Westbury century is backbone of Shropshire victory

The opening batter scored 161 to put his side in charge before then seeing them over the line in the second innings.

Replying to Wiltshire’s 240 all out, Westbury played the perfect anchor innings as he spent almost six hours at the crease, facing 265 balls.

Tom Fell (78), Andre Bradford (61) and Oliver Currill (30no) all played opposite Westbury as they racked up 348-5.

The bowlers then accelerated Shropshire’s path towards victory as Joe Stanley took 6-46 to skittle the hosts for 165 in Salisbury.

Oliver Currill (2-16) and Charlie Home (2-35) were also among the wickets.

And that left Shropshire needing just six overs to get over the line as Westbury hit 21no from 17 balls and Peter Clark 36no from 19 balls to make sure they could head home 24 hours earlier than anticipated.

Charlie Home has taken 7-23 in Wiltshire’s first innings, with Ben Roberts snaring 3-36 as they bowled out the hosts for 240. Dylan Church top-scored.

But Westbury’s patient approach swung the game in the visitors’ favour before Stanley then cemented Shropshire’s advantage.

That victory leaves Shropshire in a good position in NCCA Western Division Two, having also taken 10 points from their rain-affected opener against Dorset.

They have a week off before hosting Wales from August 11 at Bridgnorth Cricket Club.