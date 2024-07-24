Wombourne just miss out despite Howell’s heroics

Cannock were the visitors to the division's third-placed side this time out, and Wombourne won the toss and elected to field.

The Cannock skipper Jamie Bye made 58 from 109 balls as his side made 218-9 from their allocation of overs.

Ben Hudson did the damage for Wombourne taking 4-48 from the 15 overs he bowled. Ollie Siviter also took 2-47 from 10 overs.

The rain meant only 32 overs were possible in of their reply, but they were very close to chasing down the total, falling short by just five runs.

They ended up 212-4 as Jimmy Howell smashed 73 from 44 balls, including five fours and six sixes. The result meant they took 18 points from the clash.

The league leaders Fordhouses managed to pick up 14 points as they welcomed Tamworth Seconds. In the 42 overs they batted they managed to compile a huge score of 284-6 before declaring. The top five all made it to double figures with Adam Peat's 72 from 50 balls standing out as the innings highlight.

Tamworth ended up 153-6 from the 28 overs possible in the chase meaning the game ended in a draw.

Milford Hall are the closest side to Fordhouses in the title race and they picked up 16 points at Lichfield.

After winning the toss and electing to bat at Collins Hill they amassed 258-6 before declaring. Dominic Afford top-scored for his side making 82 off 112 balls while Niall McHale (56) and Sahal Malvernkar (50) both made half-centuries.

In reply, Lichfield were 100-5 when the rain ended the game prematurely - Aaron Afford took 3-21 from nine overs.

Beacon would have been relieved it was a wet day after the rain saved them from what looked like a certain defeat as they hosted Penkridge.

The home side were bowled out for 88 as Samuel Smith ripped through Beacon's batting line up taking 6-26.

Dean Lones also bowled a superb 15-over spell ending with figures of 4-37.

Beacon would have been pleased they had taken three Penkridge wickets in the first 10 overs to reduce them to 30-3 but Penkridge will be disappointed the rain prevented them from knocking them off.

Former professionals Callum Brodick and Scott Elstone were in top form for Hammerwich before their game against Pelsall was called off.

Brodrick made 111 off 117 balls striking 16 fours while Elstone ended on 112 from 76 balls hitting 10 fours and six sixes as the pair put on 186 for the third wicket stand.

Hammerwich were unable to capitalise on a terrific batting effort as the game was abandoned before Pelsall could begin their reply.

Aldridge are still bottom of the division as they picked up seven points against mid-table Walsall.

Aldridge were restricted to 177-9 from their 50 overs as Hashim Iqbal took 5-45.

Walsall were 20-1 after three overs before the rain forced the game to be abandoned.