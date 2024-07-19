Shropshire face first-class test

All 20 National Counties Cricket Association clubs are taking on first-class in the NCCA Showcase games with the White Rose county heading to Wellington for a 50-over clash.

with this season - with Shropshire delighted to be paired against Yorkshire.

The match provides another opportunity for local cricket supporters to watch Shropshire test themselves against first-class players in a 50-overs per side contest.

Shropshire have played against Derbyshire at Shifnal and Worcestershire at Shrewsbury in the last two years.

The fixture is also part of Yorkshire’s preparations for their One-Day Cup campaign, which starts against Surrey next week.

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, said: “We hope Yorkshire will bring as strong a side as possible and let’s also keep our fingers crossed for dry weather.

“It’s a day the club and I hope the wider Shropshire cricket family are all really looking forward to. We have players in our team who are potentially equipped to perform at the next level and this will give them a good opportunity against arguably one of the most iconic first-class counties.”

Shrewsbury opening bowler Alex Ollerenshaw, enjoying a good season for the London Road club in the Birmingham League, receives his first Shropshire call up since making his debut in the opening match of last season, a Twenty20 Cup group game at Staffordshire.

Home said “We’ve tweaked the side with an extra seam bowler from the last game at St George’s. It looks a nicely balanced team with spin and seam options.

“In relation to Alex, he has put in solid performances for Shrewsbury this year, so he deserves another opportunity.’’

Yorkshire’s visit will rekindle memories for Shropshire supporters of the famous day 40 years ago in 1984 when the county beat the Headingley club by 37 runs in the first round of the NatWest Trophy.

Home was not at that game, but he does remember being a young supporter at Wellington in 1976 when Yorkshire got the better of Shropshire in the Gillette Cup.

“I’m sadly old enough to remember the 1976 match as I was there,” he recalled.

“It was a fantastic day with a big crowd, a close game, and Yorkshire won six wickets down with three or four overs to spare.”

Shropshire CCC chairman John Hulme said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Yorkshire to Orleton Park and it’s always a special occasion when National Counties clubs have an opportunity to take on first-class opposition.”

Admission for tomorrow’s game is £5 per car for parking and entry at Wellington Cricket Club.

“It’s a game that has been eagerly anticipated by many Salopians since the announcement of the fixture late last year.

“Yorkshire is a county steeped in cricketing history and tradition, with its record in Championship cricket second to none.

“We hope that those attending this weekend will purchase a combined souvenir programme and scorecard that we have produced for the game.

“There will be a silent auction open to all with some special items available. There’s also a raffle with lots of good prizes as we look to raise funds, with a donation from Sunday to be made by the club to Severn Hospice.”

Shropshire: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Ollie Westbury (Himley, captain), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Andre Bradford (Shifnal), Peter Clark (Shrewsbury), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton), Alex Ollerenshaw (Shrewsbury).