St Georges show they are still in the fight

They emerged victorious by two runs from a tense basement battle with fellow strugglers Shrewsbury seconds.

Batting first, a fine unbeaten 101 from Faizan Khan helped St Georges to 216-9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Shrewsbury were looking good at 97-1 but the loss of Luke Thornton for 60 sparked a collapse that saw them lose five wickets for 13 runs.

Rob Foster attempted a rescue act that saw the visitors reach the last over needing 16 for victory with one wicket remaining.

A dramatic finale saw Foster and Gabe Downes take 12 off the first five balls before a wide left them needing three off one. But Faisal Khan held his nerve to bowl a dot ball to see his side home by two runs.

The win lifted St Georges above Shrewsbury and off the bottom and to with 13 points of Oswestry, who they face on Saturday.

Oswestry will go into that clash on the back of three-wicket defeat at the hands of second-placed Whitchurch.

Josh Darley made a superb 109 as Oswestry were dismissed for 234 in the final over – Daniel Bowen took 4-41.

Maisam Jaffri (58), Muhammad Fahim (40), Saad Wasim (48) and Shafiq Ahmed (48no) then guided the hosts to victory with one ball to spare.

Leaders Quatt still hold a commanding 34-point advantage over Whitchurch following a 122-run success at Allscott Heath.

Tom Whitney (61), Ryan Wheldon (52), Kuldeep Diwan (38) and Oliver Plank (32) were all in the runs as Quatt amassed 235-5 from their 50 overs.

Alex Biddle (3-8) and Wheldon (3-12) then impressed with the ball as Allscott were bowled out for 113. Kuldeep Devatwal fought a lone battle with 57.

Wem beat Madeley by four wickets to remain third in the table.

Muhammad Irfan took 4-6 from 5.3 overs and James Astley 3-18 as Madeley were dismissed for 110. Salim Ahmed top scored with 31.

An unbeaten 38 from Chris Peel Jr then saw Wem over the line.

Ross Griffiths (4-27) and Simon Jones (3-8) starred with the ball as Shelton rolled Frankton over for just 76. Pabel Saha then hit 30 as the visitors completed a nine-wicket win.

Skipper Jason Oakes led Ludlow to a 13-run success at home to Sentinel.

Opener Oakes scored a classy 125, including 20 fours and two sixes, as Ludlow were bowled out for 239.

Oakes then took 4-35 to help restrict the visitors to 226-9. Danny Bradley provided support with 3-25 while Connor Cheshire finished 72 not out after sharing a 103-run eight-wicket stand with Jonathan Evans (38).