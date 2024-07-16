Shrewsbury thrash Wellington to keep up their promotion push

Alex Ollerenshaw and Peter Clark both took three wickets each, the latter conceding just one run in 5.4 overs, as the visitors were bowled out for just 100 at London Road.

Clark then got the chase off to a flyer as he cracked 42 from just 27 balls, before an unbeaten 38 in only 32 balls from Will Parton saw Shrewsbury over the line after just 12 overs.

Despite losing top spot in the table courtesy of Harborne claiming the maximum 24 points in their win over Leamington, Shrewsbury saw their gap to third-placed Shifnal increase to 49 points – more than two matches difference – after the latter’s match at Worfield was abandoned.

Chris Murrall’s team would have fancied their chances of victory after bowling the hosts out for just 193. Jack Twigger finished with excellent figures of 5-46, with Harvey Sage top scoring for Worfield with 59.

But rain arrived right at the start of the reply to bring a premature end and make Shifnal’s chances of catching the top two that bit much harder.

Wellington’s defeat saw them drop into the bottom two but they are at least only a point away from safety.

For county rivals Bridgnorth, the outlook is far bleaker. They are now 37 points adrift at the foot of the table after being hammered by seven wickets against fellow strugglers Kidderminster.

The day began in the worst possible way with openers Rahul Kaushal and Harjivan Dhinsay both being dismissed for golden ducks. At 69-6, things looked bleak before some steady lower order hitting helped Bridgnorth reach 186. Zakariah Abbas, coming in at No.10, top scored with 31.

But having at least given themselves something to bowl at, they were then put to the sword by Kidderminster opener Daniel Lategan. He blasted an unbeaten 108 from 103 balls to take the game away from Bridgnorth and leave them with it all to do if they are to avoid a return to the County League next season.