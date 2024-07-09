Shropshire batters among the runs

There was some early disappointment when the hosts resumed their first innings after ending a rain-affected opening day on 186-2, as Andre Bradford and Shrewsbury’s George Hargrave fell in quick succession

Bradford departed for 43 with the score on 192 and opener Hargrave, who was 91 not out overnight, added just two more runs to his total before being dismissed to leave the hosts 193-4.

Shrewsbury’s Peter Clark and Oliver Currill (Knowle & Dorridge) then shared a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket to get Shropshire back on track.

Clark then fell for 43 but with Currill making 28 and Joe Stanley (21no) and Shifnal’s Ben Lees (19no) adding useful late runs, Shropshire finished on 327-8 from their 90 overs.

In reply, a second-wicket stand of 91 between Luke Webb (59) and Finn Gordon (46) pushed Dorset into three figures.

The hosts rallied to to reduce their visitors to 168-5 with Shrewsbury’s Lewis Evans bagging two wickets.

But Alex Eckland (39no) and Connor Smith (24no) took Dorset to 231-5 at stumps.