In-form Shifnal close gap on table-topping Shrewsbury

Shifnal won by nine wickets to remain in third-place as they cut the gap behind Shrewsbury to 37 points.

Shrewsbury had been enjoying a four-match winning streak prior to their visit to Shifnal Cricket Ground and had been victorious in six of their last seven outings.

Despite George Hargrave hitting 40 runs, Jack Twigger took an impressive six wickets as Shifnal bowled out Shrewsbury for just 113 inside 28.2 overs. Ben Roberts and Charlie Home also took two wickets apiece for Shifnal.

Theo Wylie registered 54 runs alongside Michael Robinson's return of 49 as Shifnal reached a match-winning 115 runs inside 17.4 overs.

Peter Clark took Shrewsbury's only wicket as an in-form Shifnal collected a third victory on the bounce.

Harborne missed the chance to leapfrog Shrewsbury at the summit after falling to a nine-wicket defeat against Coventry & North Warwickshire at Binley Road. That leaves second-place Harborne still trailing Shrewsbury by three points in the table.

That result also sent fourth-place Coventry & North Warwickshire to within five points of Shifnal.

Worfield remain in fifth-place after their trip to Dorridge was abandoned without play due to rain.

Elsewhere, rock bottom Bridgnorth took a crucial 15 points from fellow relegation rivals Wellington in a rain-hit draw at Orleton Park.

Matt Simonds high-scored for Wellington with 34 as they reached 120 runs with Zakariah Abbas taking three wickets for Bridgnorth.

Seb Scott led the comeback charge with an unbeaten 41 for Bridgnorth but Daniel Lloyd took five wickets to ensure that Bridgnorth would finish 14 wickets short of their 20-over win target of 121.

Bridgnorth took home 15 points as a result, while Wellington earned nine points.

While Bridgnorth remain rock bottom in Division Two, that result cut the gap behind 10th-place Wellington to 49 points.