George Hargrave adds to his run tally

On a rain-interrupted day against Dorset at St Georges, Hargrave was in the runs again as he made a classy 91 not out to help the hosts end the day on 186-2

The 24-year-old, who plays for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League, has made centuries for Shropshire this summer in the MCCA T20 and MCCA Trophy.

Hargrave shared a 103-run second-wicket stand with Tom Fell (42) and then added 75 with Andre Bradford (38 not out) for the third wicket. The three-day clash continues today.