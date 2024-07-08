George Hargrave adds to his run tally
George Hargrave continued his impressive form with the bat on the opening day of Shropshire’s first NCCA Western Division Two clash of the summer.
By Nick Elwell
On a rain-interrupted day against Dorset at St Georges, Hargrave was in the runs again as he made a classy 91 not out to help the hosts end the day on 186-2
The 24-year-old, who plays for Shrewsbury in the Birmingham League, has made centuries for Shropshire this summer in the MCCA T20 and MCCA Trophy.
Hargrave shared a 103-run second-wicket stand with Tom Fell (42) and then added 75 with Andre Bradford (38 not out) for the third wicket. The three-day clash continues today.