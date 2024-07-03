Quatt are in control after sinking their title rivals

A four-wicket victory in their top-of-the-table clash with Whitchurch has moved the Quatt Oval men 39 points clear at the summit.

The showdown between first and second saw visiting Whitchurch quickly reduced to 29-4 on their way to being bowled out for 141.

Kuldeep Diwan was among the wickets again as he picked up 4-35 while Alex Biddle took 3-31. Adan Hussain top scored with 49.

Alex Starr then played the star role for the hosts with the bat. He ended unbeaten on 51 to help his side over the line after they had been 75-6.

Wem closed the gap on second-placed Whitchurch after coming out on top of a low-scoring clash at Oswestry.

Batting first, Wem were struggling on 16-4 before Harry Astley (41) Muhammad Irfan (35) shared a vital 75-run fifth-wicket stand.

But the visitors were still rolled over for 132 as Shakkae Marshall and Henry Walker bagged three wickets each.

That total proved enough, though, thanks to an impressive spell from Irfan.

He took 5-18 from 15 overs as Oswestry collapsed from 60-2 to 89 all out. Tom Astley provided support with 3-39.

Simon Jones claimed a five-wicket haul to fire Shelton to victory at Madeley.

Defending a total of 186, Jones took 5-34 from 14 overs while Ross Griffiths picked up 3-7 as the home side were shot out for 68, during which they went from 50-2 to 50-8.

Saleh Ahmed (61) had earlier played the standout innings for Shelton.

Ludlow’s bowling attack also enjoyed a good day with the ball in their home clash with Allscot Heath.

Luke Miles led the way, picking up 5-35 from 15 overs as the visitors were dismissed for 85 after being 44-1. An unbeaten 60 from skipper Jason Oakes then saw Ludlow home by seven wickets.

Sentinel’s batters were in fine form against visiting St Georges.

Jacob Binnersley made a fine 109 not out, sharing a 117-run third-wicket partnership with Malcolm Serplet (75), while opener Tom Griffiths hit 41 as Sentinel piled up 270-3 from 50 overs.

But the innings of the day, albeit in a losing cause, came from St Georges’ Faizan Khan. He made 142 and was the last man out at St Georges fell for 244. Rico Fourie (3-63) was the pick of the home attack.

Shrewsbury seconds remain bottom of the table after a three-wicket defeat at home to Frankton.

The home side were bowled out for 131 with Frankton reaching their target in the 22nd over.