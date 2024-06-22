It’s do-or-die for Shropshire in trophy clash

Norfolk, the group two leaders with six points, have already qualified for the knockout stages, with the four other teams in the group all still hoping to join them in the last eight.

Suffolk are currently second in the group with four points, with Shropshire, Staffordshire and Herefordshire all on two points.

Staffordshire will have home advantage for Sunday’s match at Moddershall & Oulton CC (11am), with Herefordshire hosting Suffolk at the same time at Colwall CC.

Shropshire’s head of cricket Ed Home said: “The target before we played Herefordshire last weekend was to have a chance of qualifying going into our final group game.

“We have managed to do that after producing a good performance at Whitchurch. It was pleasing for everyone involved to secure our first NCCA Trophy victory of the season.

“All we can now do is perform to a similar standard on Sunday and at the same time also look to improve our net run rate.

“Staffordshire will provide tough opposition, as they always do, but it’s a match against one of our neighbours that we are looking forward to. Just like ourselves, Staffordshire know they also need to win on Sunday to have any chance of qualifying for the next stage, so it promises to be an exciting game.”

Shropshire make one change from last weekend’s victory over Herefordshire as all-rounder Ollie Currill replaces Jack Home.

“It will be nice to welcome Ollie back into the team,” added Home. “He’s having a good season for his club and he also batted well when he scored an unbeaten half century on his Shropshire debut in the Twenty20 Cup against Berkshire last month.

“Jack played his part in a good team performance last weekend and is in the Worcestershire second team squad for their four-day match starting on Monday.”

Shropshire: George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Ollie Westbury (Himley), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Andre Bradford (Shifnal), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Ollie Currill (Knowle & Dorridge), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Sam Ellis (Wolverhampton).