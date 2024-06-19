Whitchurch beat weather to close the gap at the top

With the weather causing chaos all over Shropshire, only three grounds managed to get a game in Saturday with Whitchurch closing the gap to the leaders to 18 points as Quatt failed to beat the elements.

It was a 65-run victory for the Whitchurch who posted what looked like a modest 178 all out from their allocation of overs – largely thanks to 50 off 65 balls from Adan Hussain. But Ludlow never got going in the chase as Shabbir Khan ripped through the home side’s batting taking 5-20 from the 11 overs he bowled.

He was backed up by Alex Heath and Kashif Hussain who both took two wickets apiece.

Elsewhere, St Georges remain bottom of the league after losing away at Allscott Heath. The visitors lost the toss and were inserted into bat by Allscott only to find themselves bowled out for 112 in the 34th over.

Austin Rowley made 33 but the wickets were shared around Callum Starring (3-39) and Jason Summers (3-11).

Allscott made hard work of the chase losing seven wickets but got home in the end.

Shrewsbury seconds picked up a winning draw at London Road as they got the better of Shelton in a 35-over game.

Shrewsbury made 171 for six in their first innings with chairman Rob Foster making an unbeaten 59 not out and Zane Beattie smashing a 55-ball 72.

The visitors fell 11 runs short of that despite a decent knock of 54 from Saleh Ahmed before he was run out.