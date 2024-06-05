Shropshire aim to bounce back from a fresh defeat

The Salopians travel to Norfolk on Sunday having been defeated by 40 runs by Suffolk at Shifnal last weekend.

Ben Roberts took three wickets as Suffolk, having elected to bat, totalled 264-6 from their 50 overs in the Shifnal sunshine.

Andre Bradford then impressed with the bat, top scoring with 71, as Shropshire were bowled out for 224 in the penultimate over of the innings.

Shropshire’s reply had started brightly with an opening stand of 61 from George Hargrave and Ollie Westbury, but a flurry of wickets left them up against it at 123-6.

Head of cricket Ed Home, now looking for a positive response from his side against Norfolk at Great Witchingham on Sunday, said: “We were pretty happy with the first half of the game as we bowled and fielded well.

“We took all our chances, but 264 probably on reflection was 20 runs too many when you look at the end result.

“We had a bright opening partnership before both Ollie and George fell in quick succession, which immediately puts you under pressure.

“After Suffolk’s initial opening burst, it was trial by spin, and in the middle of the innings we probably made several miscalculations where we didn’t need to.

“Andre held us together. He knocked it around, hit the odd four, which is exactly what Suffolk did in their innings.

“They played throughout their innings at around five an over and ended up with just over that. We were at similar tempo to begin with, but if you lose wickets in clusters it makes it very difficult.”

Shropshire will follow this weekend’s trip to Norfolk with two more group games, against Herefordshire at Whitchurch on Sunday, June 16, and then away to Staffordshire a week later.

Shropshire’s Academy side were beaten by eight wickets by Herefordshire’s Development XI in their latest friendly at Ludlow.

Wicketkeeper Morgan Ward, who plays his club cricket for Shifnal, top scored with 21 and Bridgnorth’s Seb Scott added 15 as Shropshire’s young side were bowled out for 79 inside 25 overs.

Ryan Kilmister inflicted much of the damage as he claimed 5-11 from 7.4 overs.

Herefordshire’s Development XI, in reply, advanced to 83-2 from the penultimate ball of the 17th over, with Alex Hinkley (38) and captain Luke Tulacz (28no) leading the way.

Charlie Walker and George McCormick were the Shropshire wicket-takers.