Leach’s ton keeps Shrewsbury at the top

The hosts bat first and were inspired by a century from Joe Leach (108), while George Hargrave (67) and Luke Thornton (36) also impressed.

Ben Gibbon did claim four wickets but Shrewsbury finished all out for 277 after 55 overs.

Kidderminster were then unable to find their rhythm with 36 runs from HJ Sockett the best they could muster. Amaan Hassan also managed 22 runs, while Ben Griffin got 21, as Peter Clark claimed five wickets.

The visitors finished all out for just 177, as Shrewsbury won by 160 runs.

Elsewhere in the division, Shifnal played out a winning draw at Old Hill.

The visitors bat first and a superb 133 runs from Andre Bradford got them on their way and it was backed up with 64 runs from Ethan Jamieson, alongside Ben Lees (30no) and Jack Home (23).

Shifnal finished on 290-5 as Old Hill took to the bat.

Bilal Hassan (107no) and Hasan Ahmed (58no) both had good individual performances but the team were unable to compete as they finished on 188-2 from their 55 overs.

Worfield also won, beating Wellington by three wickets in a tight contest.

Newly-promoted Wellington bat first but failed to gain any early momentum as bowlers Ben Parker and Hanro Swanepoel both picked up three wickets each.

Eventually, Matt Simmonds (71no) found some success for Wellington, as they finished all out for 124 after 38.4 overs.

Worfield also had a slow start with the bat, but a half century from Will Rhodes got them under way as they finished on 128-7 from 41.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth continue to struggle at the bottom of the table after a convincing loss at home to Coventry & North Warwickshire.

The visitors bat first and had a lot of success through William Iles (40), Jay Bista (84), Vikram Sodhi (59) and Akshaykumar Patel (112no), to finish on 320-4 from 55 overs.

Bridgnorth were unable to get close to the target, with 21 runs from Sam Whitney their highlight.

Reuben Majithia also claimed four wickets to frustrate the home side, as they finished all out for just 110.