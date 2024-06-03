Shropshire defeated as Suffolk make them suffer

The reverse was Shropshire’s second loss in their two games so far in the National County Cricket Association Trophy.

Suffolk won the toss and elected to bat on what looked a decent surface at Shifnal with the sun shining on proceedings yesterday.

However, Shropshire made an ideal start when they removed opener Alex Maynard when he was caught by Ollie Westbury off the bowling of Sam Ellis for two with just 10 runs on the board.

The home side looked to be making good progress when fellow opener Jack Beaumont was also dispatched for 19 when he was caught by Tom Fell off the bowling of Ben Roberts. However, from there Suffolk took hold of the game as Darren Ironside and former Worcestershire man George Rhodes added 87 runs for the third wicket.

Ironside was energetic between the wickets before he was bowled by Lewis Evans, having racked up 54 runs with just a solitary four in his 96-minute knock.

Rhodes was stumped for 51 but Suffolk continued to bat well as they pushed the total up to 264 for six from their 50 overs.

Shropshire made a decent fist of their reply early on as Westbury and George Hargrave put on 61 before the latter was caught off the bowling of Daniel Shanks. Westbury followed six balls later, caught and bowled by Beaumont, for 29. Tom Fell was next out for 12. Andre Bradford looked to be putting Shropshire in with a chance as he hit 71 from 93 balls but he lacked support as wicked began to fall at regular intervals.

Skipper Charlie Home was stumped for 12, Peter Clark made nine off 17 balls and Ben Lees departed for a duck with Shropshire rocking on 123 for six.

Lewis Evans and Joe Stanley added eight and five respectively but Bradford was fast running out of partners. Sam Ellis offered hope as he hit 39 off 38 balls unbeaten. Unfortunately, Bradford was caught out before Suffolk wrapped up proceedings with the final wicket of Ben Roberts with the score on 224.