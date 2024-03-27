Joe Leach bowls in for a Shrewsbury return

The Worcestershire all-rounder, in his testimonial year with the Pears, has committed to the London Road club for the Birmingham League campaign following relegation from Premier One.

The former Shrewsbury School student, 33, joined Shropshire at minor counties level in 2010, two years after he started turning out for Shrewsbury at club level, with whom he won the National Knockout in 2011.

Leach went on to join Worcestershire’s professional ranks in 2014 and broke in as a first-team regular a year later before he was named captain in 2016, a role held until the end of the 2021 season. Stafford-born Leach recently committed himself to New Road until 2025.

He most recently played club cricket for Shifnal, between 2020 and 2023, in the Birmingham League but his club action has been limited due to professional commitments with Worcester. He last played for Shrewsbury in June 2019.

Leach’s career has seen him claim 450 First Class wickets and score almost 4,000 runs.