Eve Jones heading north to play for Manchester Originals

Jones has been an ever-present in the Phoenix’s team over the last two years, scoring 91 runs in 2022 and 83 runs in 2023, but has now moved to Old Trafford for the 2024 Hundred campaign.

Fast bowler and former Shrewsbury School pupil Issy Wong has been retained by the Edgbaston-based side and will play in orange again this campaign.

Wong made her Test Match debut for England in the summer of 2022 when she played against South Africa.

Central Sparks spinner Hannah Baker is set to represent the Birmingham Phoenix for the second consecutive season after being retained in The Hundred draft.

In the 2023 campaign, Baker took six wickets in the six matches she featured in and has been selected to represent the Phoenix again under Australian coach Ben Sawyer.

Davina Perrin, a team-mate of Baker’s at the Sparks, has also been picked up in the draft.

The 17-year-old, who was a member of the Phoenix’s squad last season without playing a single match, has been picked up by the Northern Superchargers. The former Fordhouses youngster will join up with the Headingley-based side,who are coached by Danielle Hazell.