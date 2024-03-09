Worcestershire legend Duncan Fearnley dies

Pudsey-born left-handed batter Fearnley made 97 appearances for the club during a seven-year spell which brought County Championship success in 1964, and later served as chair, president and honorary vice-president.

However, he is perhaps best known for the Worcester-based bat manufacturing business he founded, with cricket superstars Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Ian Botham, Graham Gooch, and Allan Border among those to use Fearnley bats and equipment. Worcestershire’s acting chair Paul Pridgeon said on the club’s official website: “Duncan’s passing is a tremendous loss. His contributions as a player, an administrator, and a passionate supporter of the club were immeasurable. He was the heart and soul of Worcestershire CCC, leaving an indelible mark on the club. His legacy as a bat-maker and his profound love for the club will always be remembered. We have lost a true cricketing legend.”

Fearnley, who is survived by his wife Mary, left Worcestershire in 1968, but returned four years later to captain the second XI and was named chair in 1986. He presided over a golden era which included two County Championship titles, two Sunday League titles, the Refuge Assurance Cup, the Benson and Hedges Cup and the NatWest Trophy. A Worcestershire statement said: “The club extends its heartfelt condolences to his wife, Mary, and their family during this difficult time. He will be profoundly missed by everyone connected with the club.”