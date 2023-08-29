Relegation still a concern for trio of teams

Opening pair Rizwan Hussain and Taylor Cornall put on 286 for the first wicket as the visitors racked up 341-5 from 48 overs at London Road.

Worcestershire youngster Cornall was the first to go having hit 125 from 140 balls, while Pakistan overseas star Hussain was eventually dismissed for 160.

A rain delay then saw Shrewsbury set a revised target of 277 from 35 overs, but they fell well short and were bowled out for 123, to lose by 153 runs, Tom Wilde taking four wickets for the visitors.

Shrewsbury are now 15 points adrift of safety with just two matches remaining and face a huge showdown this weekend with Berkswell, who are not yet themselves assured of Division One cricket next season.

In Division Two, Worfield remain precariously placed just above the drop zone after going down to an eight-wicket defeat at already-relegated Bromsgrove.

Several rain interruptions saw the match reduced to 20 overs-a-side and Worfield, batting first, could make no headway with Basit Zaman (21) one of only two players to reach double figures in their total of 77-8. Michael Booth and Will Tuffin both took three wickets each for the hosts.

Opener Amaan Hassan then hit 39 as Bromsgrove cruised to victory with more than three overs to spare. With Lichfield, who sit one spot below Worfield in the table, beaten at Leamington the Shropshire club travelled home knowing they had missed a big opportunity to ease their relegation fears.

Bridgnorth are also still not completely safe after losing by 40 runs at promotion-chasing Tamworth.

Captain Matt Simmonds took four wickets, including the scalp of opposing skipper Tom Arnold (64), as the hosts reached 215-9 from 38 overs.

Set a revised target of 228, Bridgnorth’s reply began badly when opener Ryan Lockley departed for a golden duck. A steady half century from Rahul Kaushal delivered some momentum but when he was the third man to depart with the score on 111 further wickets followed regularly.

Simmonds hit 48 to keep his team in with a sniff but Arnold had the last word in their personal battle by bowling him and Bridgnorth, who require eight points from the remaining two matches to guarantee Birmingham League status, eventually fell short on 187.