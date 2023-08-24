Theo Wylie stars with 150 against Oz

Theo Wylie

Shifnal all-rounder Wylie, 17, cracked 150 from 118 balls, including 21 fours and two sixes as a the Young Lions – an invitational XI – posted 343 at Brockington, Loughborough.

Australia’s under-19s were strong in response, though, and eased to a six-wicket victory with captain Hugh Weibgen’s 110 top scoring for the tourists.

Shrewsbury School prospect Wylie, earned a rookie contract in Warwickshire’s academy this summer and also played for Shropshire in the National Counties Association and T20 action earlier this season.