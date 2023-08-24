Notification Settings

Theo Wylie stars with 150 against Oz

CricketPublished:

Cricket prospect Theo Wylie’s excellent 150 lit up an invitational one-day clash against Australia Under-19s, but was unable to help England avoid defeat.

Shifnal all-rounder Wylie, 17, cracked 150 from 118 balls, including 21 fours and two sixes as a the Young Lions – an invitational XI – posted 343 at Brockington, Loughborough.

Australia’s under-19s were strong in response, though, and eased to a six-wicket victory with captain Hugh Weibgen’s 110 top scoring for the tourists.

Shrewsbury School prospect Wylie, earned a rookie contract in Warwickshire’s academy this summer and also played for Shropshire in the National Counties Association and T20 action earlier this season.

He impressed in the opening game of the campaign with 36 from 16 balls against Northumberland.

