Whitchurch on the up after win over rivals Quatt

Ludlow wicketkeeper Will Sparrow attempts a stumping off the bowling of Joe Williams Picture: Trevor Patchett

Oliver Moore (55) and opener Michael Robinson (50) both scored half-centuries for Whitchurch after being put into bat.

But from 153-3, they lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 36 runs, with six bowlers sharing the wickets around – led by Kuldeep Diwan (3-19).

That gave Quatt a chance, with Tom Whitney (45) and Ryan Wheldon (34) setting them on their way.

But there was no support for Alex Biddle (27no) in the middle order, and Quatt saw their challenge fizzle out from 106-3 and 133-5 – bowled out 27 runs short of their victory target.

Shafiq Ahmed (3-27), Muhammad Fahim (3-37), Shabbir Khan (2-28) and Kashif Hussain (2-31) shared the wickets.

Mid-table Ludlow also defended a total of less than 200 after being put into bat.

They were 59-run winners over second-bottom St Georges, despite collapsing from 117-3 to 168 all out.

Sam Roberts (47) and Jason Oakes (35) were Ludlow’s top run scorers, with Alex Johnson taking 5-33 for St Georges.

In reply, no St Georges batsman got past 19 as Joe Williams (4-22), Roberts (3-31), Louis Watkins (2-41) and Luke Miles (1-6) bowled them out for 109.

Leaders Wellington continued their march towards the title, with a seven-wicket triumph at Oswestry.

Opener Henry Walker scored 78 after Oswestry chose to bat, but Daniel Lloyd (4-41) took out the next four batters on the card, helping bowl them out for 206.

Keenan Oakley took 3-39 in reply, but William Mashinge (80no), Daniel Vaughan (55) and Wendell Wagner (34no) saw Wellington home.

Second-placed Wem remain 22 points back – more than available for a win – after a six-wicket triumph over Madeley. Harry Astley led the way for the Wem bowlers with 4-18 as they bowled out the visitors for 96, with Matthew Cohen (35no) and Ian Gillespie (31no) getting them home after a rocky start.

Shelton were bowled out for 54 in reply to Sentinel’s 150, leaving both sides in mid-table.

Connor Cheshire (35) led the way for the Sentinel batters, despite the best efforts of Shavon Brooks (5-26).

And there was also a five-wicket haul for George Cheshire (5-34) as they rattled through the Shelton line-up.

Shrewsbury seconds thrashed rock-bottom Newport by 233 runs, with Josh McDonald (54no) and William Jenkins (53no) putting on an unbroken century partnership for the final wicket.