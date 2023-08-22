Good Evans! Lewis’s ton guides Shrewsbury to win

Lewis Evans

The Shropshire side bat first and found their rhythm early on. 67 runs from George Hargrave, alongside Will Parton (19), Rhodri Evans (28) and George Garrett (36) gave them a healthy advantage.

But it was the 112 runs from Evans that gave them what turned out to be an unassailable lead.

Neil Pinner took three wickets for Kidderminster in an attempt to halt Shrewsbury's charge, but the visitors finished on 298-7 from their 50 overs.

Kidderminster attempted to take on the challenge, and Pinner's 57 runs was a good start but some low-scoring attempts, and Zeshan Bashir's 28 runs, saw them end all out for just 111 after 29.2 overs.

Shrewsbury's bowlers made light work of Kidderminster too, with Evans taking four wickets.

In the Birmingham League Premier Division Two, Worfield gave themselves a chance of surviving relegation with victory over Coventry & North Warwickshire.

Worfield bat first and an incredible 179 runs from 81 balls by Basit Zaman gave them a magnificent chance of winning the clash.

Greg Wright (38) and Will Cook (32) also helped them towards a total of 334-8.

Manish Kamboj managed 69 runs for the visitors, alongside 43 from William Iles, but Worfield's Hanro Swanepoel and Matthew Rees took three wickets each as Coventry & North Warwickshire ended on 250-9 – in what is a huge win in Worfield's survival race.

Shifnal also won by restricting Dorridge to a low-scoring affair.

61 runs from Rumesh Buddhika was the best Dorridge could muster, as they ended all out for 141, and Shifnal made short work of the target.

Jack Edwards (40), Charlie Home (29no) and Ben Lees (27) gave Shifnal a finish of 144-5, and a straight-forward win.

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth beat bottom club Bromsgrove at home.

The visitors bat first and 75 runs from Alex Milton gave them 194-9 before Bridgnorth stepped up.