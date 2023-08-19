Ten-over thrash sees Warwickshire into knockout stage

The endeavours of the Edgbaston groundstaff and the patience of the impressively large number of home fans who stayed through the rain was rewarded with a 5pm start and a sixth straight win for the Bears.

Northamptonshire never recovered from a stodgy start, hitting just two fours in the first three overs, and finished well short on 80 for six (Will Rhodes three for 22, Olly Hannon-Dalby two for 10). They now need to win both their remaining games to have a chance of qualifying.