Wellington gallop on at the top after spin twins shine

Ludlow v Sentinel (Trevor Patchett)

A comfortable six-wicket success at home to Shrewsbury seconds saw Wellington keep rivals Wem at arm's length, 22 points behind, with four matches remaining.

Not for the first time the season, spin twins Dan Lloyd and Wendell Wagner combined to lead the victory charge.

Skipper Lloyd claimed three wickets for just 13 runs from his 10 overs while Wagner bagged 3-23 as Shrewsbury were bowled out for 118.

Daniel Vaughan (30) and William Mashinge (27) then helped see the hosts home in the 26th over.

Wem enjoyed a resounding 140-run victory on the road at Oswestry.

Harry Chandler (45), Matthew Cohen (41), Martyn Davies (33) and Ian Gillespie (30 not) were the main fun-getters as Wem posted 257-8. Max Lloyd picked up 3-59.

An impressive bowling display then saw Wem roll Oswestry over for 118.

Muhammad Irfan returned figures of 3-17, while James Astley took 3-40 and Dan Cohen 2-28. Henry Walker played a lone hand with the bat, making 51.

Quatt lost ground on the top two following a four-wicket defeat at home to Shelton.

The hosts opted to bat after winning the toss but saw that decision backfire as they were shot out for 114.

Daniel Plank top scored with 30 as Simon Jones took the bowling plaudits with 3-33.

Opener Pabel Saha led Shelton's chase with 43 before Sam Griffiths whacked three sixes in an unbeaten 20 to seal the deal.

Whitchurch triumphed by one wicket in a tense affair at Madeley.

Jonathan Prince (33) and Yashoda Mendis (31) were the main contributors in Madeley's 168. Seamer Daniel Bowen took 3-28.

Oliver Moore top scored with 42 in Whitchurch's reply as they overcame a late wobble that saw then slip from 157-6 to 168-9 before getting over the line.

Sentinel got home against Ludlow in the final over of the day with three wickets.

Chasing Ludlow's 208-9, which was built around 50 from Sam Alford, 42 from Will Sparrow and 31 each from Sam Roberts and Luke Miles, the home side reached their target from the third ball of the last over.

Deswin Currency was their top performer with the bat, scoring 67m while Ed Ashlin made 31.

The day's other top flight game saw St Georges beat Newport by 37 runs.

Skipper Sam Morgan hit 56 out of St Georges' 187. Sam Pawson (4-33 off nine) starred with the ball.

In reply, opener Ed Fowler scored 50 and Sam Davies 33 as Newport fell for 148.