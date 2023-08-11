Birmingham Phoenix fail to fire against Welsh Fire

Phoenix's Will Smeed (Stu Leggett)

The South Africa international finished with 3-31 as Phoenix, chasing 137-7, ended on 134-4.

Phoenix looked in command of the chase while Tess Flintoff (44) and Amy Jones (48 not out) were adding 93 in 67 balls. But Ismail’s brilliant hat-trick leaves the Birmingham side with a lot of work to do to climb into the qualification race.

Welsh Fire well and truly asserted their authority in the 2023 Men’s Hundred by thrashing Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets at Edgbaston.

There is a real feeling around the Fire camp that, for the first time, they can mount a real challenge in this year’s tournament and their dismantling of Phoenix certainly backed up that view.

Phoenix chose to bat but mustered only 112 for seven, never shedding the shackles of a focused and fired up Fire attack. David Payne led the way with excellent sets early and late on to finish with two for 11 while strong support was lent by Roelof van der Merwe (two for 16) and Haris Rauf (two for 20).

Phoenix’s limp effort with the bat left them needing something dynamic with the ball but Fire blazed to 116 for four from 85 balls after Steve Eskinazi launched their reply with a ferocious 18-bal 43. They charged to 50 without loss in 21 balls and never looked back – perhaps this is their year!

Phoenix found their early batting progress impeded by the skills of van der Merwe. The left-arm spinner removed Will Smeed, who sent up a skier, and Ben Duckett (25. 20 balls), caught at short fine leg, After Jamie Smith was bowled by an express yorker from Rauf, van der Merwe found himself under a top-edged hoik from Moeen Ali and held on at the third attempt.

Fire bowled with pace and purpose, encapsulated by the rapid, full-length delivery which eluded a crude attempt by Liam Livingstone (28, 20 balls) to land one among the spectators in the Hollies Stand. That usually raucous throng was as subdued as could be and a cadaverous haul of just six runs from the last ten balls, skilfully delivered by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Payne, did nothing to lift the noise levels.

Blaze took their momentum emphatically into the batting as Eskinazi improvised magnificently. He smashed, scooped, skewered and squeezed the ball to all areas on the way to 43 in an opening stand of 67 in 32 balls with Joe Clarke.