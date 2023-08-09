Chelmarsh claim spoils as they rise to the Challenge

Chelmarsh

The Shropshire County Cricket League (SCCL) have been running their 100 Competitions for the last 3 years with Premier & Division 1 clubs entering the Premier 100 & the remaining clubs entering the Challenge 100 with both competitions being sponsored this season by Meadons Insurance Brokers in Market Drayton.

Both competitions have produced several weeks of thrilling action with Wellington CC winning the Meadons Premier competition back in July following victory over Wem CC by 6 runs in a very exciting final.

Following a very entertaining Ashes Series & the ECB’s 100 competition starting on 1st August the Meadons Challenge Finals Day took place at Shelton CC on Sunday 6th August with ChelmarshCC eventually sealing victory in a thrilling finale.

The first semi final between Chelmarsh CC & Iscoyd & Fenns Bank CC ended with victory for Chelmarsh CC by 41 runs , with Elliot Ward starring with the ball for Chelmarsh CC with 3-9 from his 20 balls. The second semi final between Forton CC & Column CC saw Column CC going through to the final by 7 wickets following strong performances with the bat from William Standford-Davies with 42 runs.

In the final Chelmarsh CC batted first & posted 154-2 with Connor Glendinning contributing 69 whilst the main wicket taker was William Standford-Davies with 1-29. In response Column CC were restricted to 144-5 following a fine bowling display which included 2-19 from Connor Glendinning & so Chelmarsh CC won by 10 runs, with Connor Glendinning being named man of the match.

Meadons, which provides all types of commercial and private insurance, also specialises in providing cover to cricket clubs, handling policies for more than 500 cricket clubs countrywide.

The company is under the umbrella of Global Risk Partners (GRP), part of the Brown & Brown team, the fifth largest independent insurance brokerage in the world and many colleagues followed the Shropshire players with keen interest.

Meadons manager Lesley Prior said: “What an exciting few weeks of cricket it has been and a truly thrilling finals day.

“It was our first year sponsoring the competition and we found it a very positive experience.

“Cricket fans or not, you can’t help being swept up by the buzz it creates and the feel-good factor as communities join forces to cheer on their sides.

“The players, the umpires, scorers and everyone who came to watch made it the highlight of our summer. The finals did get rained off last month but that only added to the build-up of excitement.

“Our congratulations to the winners and everyone involved in staging the competition.”

The County Group CEO Alistair Christopherson added: “I think the competition has created many cricket converts within our organisation, buoyed on by the drama of the Ashes series on TV.

“We take pride in supporting the communities where we live and work and it has been fantastic to see the cup action bring people together as sport so often does.