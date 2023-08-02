Wellington march on at top after seeing off Whitchurch

The table-toppers came out on top of a hard-fought clash with fourth-placed Whitchurch to maintain their 23-point lead over Wem.

After being asked to bat first, Wellington found themselves in early trouble at 31-3. But the experienced duo of William Mashinge and Wendell Wagner then joined forces with a 79-run stand.

After Mashinge departed for 44, Wagner went on to make 63 as the hosts posted 182-9 from their 50 overs. Shabbir Khan 3-28 was the pick of the Whitchurch attack.

William Lewin then took centre stage with the ball for Wellington, returning excellent figures of 4-15 from 10 overs as Whitchurch were dismissed for 146 in reply. Opener Michael Robinson (24) was the only batter to pass 20.

Wem eased to a sixth-wicket success at home to Shrewsbury seconds.

Lower order contributions from Joshua Anders (33), Gabe Downes (34 not out) and Theo Truss (35) helped Shrewsbury to 207. James Astley took 4-50.

Wem were then two wickets down with just 10 runs on the board at the start of their reply before a half-century from Sam Peate and an unbeaten 80 from Muhammad Irfan saw them to victory after 40 overs.

Spin twins Gareth Jones and Kuldeep Diwan fired third-placed Quatt to a resounding nine-wicket wicket at home to basement boys Newport.

Diwan took 4-6 and Jones 3-20 as Newport were rolled over for 68. Harey Sage (30 not out) then guided Quatt to victory inside 14 overs.

Oswestry rattled up the highest top flight total of the day as they made 260-9 against Shelton.

Michael French top scored with 64, while Robbie Clarke (43) and Alex Davidson (37) made useful contributions. Sam Griffiths shone with the ball, picking up 5-34.

Davidson then completed a fine individual display by claiming 6-39 to help dismiss the visitors for 183.

Griffiths also produced a fine all-round effort by top scoring with 73 batting at number nine, an innings that included six fours and six sixes.

Sentinel enjoyed a seven-wicket success at home to St Georges.

Muhammad Zaheer hit 65 and Ridwaan Daya 36 as St Georges were bowled out for 195 in the 49th over – Lloyd Edwards claimed 4-31.

James Shaw led the victory charge with a fine unbeaten 100, sharing a 165-run fourth-wicket stand with Ed Ashlin (59 not out).

Reigning champions Ludlow were 12-run winners at Madeley.

Will Sparrow (57), Jason Oakes (37) and Sam Roberts (30) helped Ludlow to 204-8.