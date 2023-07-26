Whitchurch on the charge after grabbing a vital win over Wem

On a day where every other Premier Division game was washed out, Whitchurch managed to secure a valuable 20 points in a rain affected clash at Heath Road.

Having been asked to bat first following a delayed start, Whitchurch openers Maisam Hasnain Jaffri and Michael Robinson helped the hosts up to 186-9 fr, 37 overs.

The duo shared a century stand before Robinson fell for 38, with Jaffri going on to make an impressive 82. Harry Astley took 3-47 for the visitors.

Wem were then give a revised target of 155 from 24 overs, but saw any victory hopes ended as they were quickly reduced to 15-3.

They eventually finished on 124-7 but the eight points they bagged saw them close the gap on leaders Wellington to 23 points.