Edgbaston to go green for England's T20 clash with New Zealand

Edgbaston Stadium

England will take on New Zealand at Edgbaston on September 3 in the third of four International T20 matches scheduled as part of the Black Caps’ 2023 tour. It is the first sustainable game of its kind in UK cricket and will see a focus on cutting emissions across all scopes of the ground’s footprint.

Edgbaston’s sustainability manager Lydia Carrington said: “The aim of the Go Green Game is not only to reduce our emissions but to raise awareness among staff, spectators and our community of the influence the sporting and event industry can have on sustainability and climate change.

“There will be improved recycling facilities at the game, increased vegetarian and vegan food – including produce from Edgbaston’s own allotment – plus we’re working with the ECB to minimize the environmental impact of players.”

National Express West Midlands will provide additional services and free travel for ticket holders from New Street station to the stadium, with extra cycle racks and provision for e-bikes and e-scooters also supplied.