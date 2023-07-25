Staffordshire in trouble at home to Bucks

Staffs closed the second day on 70-3 in their second innings – still 52 runs short of Bucks’ total of 330-8 declared.

Bucks progressed from 134-3 overnight, with Michael Payne (86) holding the innings together, supported by Ross Richardson (42) and Edward Bragg (33).

Bragg then removed both Staffs openers – Matthew Morris for a duck, and skipper James Kettleborough (27) – at the start of the hosts’ second innings, with Conner Haddow also accounting for Michael Hill (11) just before the close.

Tom Moulton (31no) will resume alongside Anis Raza (0no) this morning, with the match to be played to a finish.