Wellington open up useful gap at top in the title race

The table-toppers took full advantage of second-placed Wem's clash with Shelton falling victim to the weather by edging to victory at home to Ludlow.

The three-wicket success saw Wellington open up a handy 27-point gap at the top of the standings.

In a rain-affected clash, Ludlow were put into bat and amassed a useful looking 190-2 from their 31 overs.

Opener Luke Miles led the way with an unbeaten 76 while Will Sparrow plundered 50 not out from just 29 balls, an innings that included three fours and three sixes.

Skipper Jason Oakes chipped in with 22 and Sam Roberts 31 as the visitors set a challenging target.

Faced with a revised target of 186 from 31 overs, Wellington eventually got over the line in the 29th over for the loss of seven wickets.

Opener Daniel Vaughan top scored with 40, with William Lewin (26), Wendell Wagner (26) and James Flynn (25 not out) also making useful contributions.

Just 20 overs were played in Wem's home clash with Shelton, which saw the visitors progress to 62-2 before the rain came.

Third-placed Quatt closed the gap on Wem to 10 points thanks to a nine-wicket win at home to Sentinel.

Rain forced a reduced over contest with Sentinel posting 121-7 from 24 overs thanks manly to an unbeaten 46 from James Shaw and 20s from Tom Griffiths and Deswin Currency. Spinner Kuldeep Diwan took 4-22.

Quatt then made short work of their revised target of 103 from 20 overs.

Openers Chris Miller and Oliver Plank shared a quickfire stand of 76 to set them on their way.

Miller fell for 44, off 26 balls, while Plank ended 46 not out as the hosts got the job done inside 12 overs.

The only other game to beat the weather saw Madeley bag a welcome four-wicket success against visiting St Georges.

Alex Johnson top scored with 43 and Muhammad Raheel Khattak struck 40 not out as St Georges made 178-8 from 50 overs.

Yashoda Mendis was the pick of the Madeley bowlers with impressive figures of 3-16 from 10 overs while Mohammed Adall and Tahir Ahmed both bagged two wickets.

A tight finish saw Madeley reach their revised target of 166 from 42 overs with just three balls remaining.

Opener Sam Davies carried his bat for an unbeaten 58 while wicketkeeper Ian Walker made 40 during a crucial 73-run sixth-wicket stand with Davies.

At Oswestry, visiting Newport had reached 45-3 from 20 overs before the clash was abandoned.